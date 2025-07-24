One of the things Ichiro Suzuki has noted about the National Baseball Hall of Fame is how hard it is to get there.

The Hall is located in Cooperstown, New York, over a three-hour drive from Manhattan and more than an hour’s drive from the nearest airport and train station. It is, to say the least, off the beaten path. Few active players ever visit, and many Hall of Famers made their first trip only after being elected.

Ichiro, as he is in many ways, is the outlier, having visited so often that he could probably lead the tour that new inductees receive.