Chloe Kelly scored a dramatic late winner in extra time as reigning champions England came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 on Tuesday and reach the Women's Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses had been on the brink of elimination as they trailed to Barbara Bonansea's first-half strike for surprise semifinalists Italy in Geneva.

But after a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Sweden on penalties in last week's quarterfinal, England pulled off more heroics here.