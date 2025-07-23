Chloe Kelly scored a dramatic late winner in extra time as reigning champions England came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 on Tuesday and reach the Women's Euro 2025 final.
The Lionesses had been on the brink of elimination as they trailed to Barbara Bonansea's first-half strike for surprise semifinalists Italy in Geneva.
But after a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Sweden on penalties in last week's quarterfinal, England pulled off more heroics here.
