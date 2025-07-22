From being a bit-part player in the team that won the Women's World Cup two years ago, Athenea del Castillo has performed a key role in Spain's run to the semifinals of Euro 2025, in which the team will face Germany on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid attacker, 24, was brought into Spain's starting lineup for its last group game against Italy and scored an early equalizer before her team went on to win 3-1.

She was then relegated back to the bench for the last-eight tie against host Switzerland in Bern, but the game changed after her introduction as a substitute just past the hour mark.