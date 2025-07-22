The 2025 Ryder Cup is getting off to a congenial start.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport on Monday, Team Europe captain Luke Donald has agreed to extricate his counterpart Keegan Bradley from a potentially sticky situation.

It was assumed that when Bradley was named Team USA captain, he would serve in the traditional manner. However, the 39-year-old has all but assured himself a spot inside the ropes — complete with clubs and caddie — given his brilliant play in 2025.