Former world No. 1 Venus Williams said she was embracing the challenge and joy of tennis after a difficult year marked by health concerns and time away from the court as the 45-year-old prepares for her return at the Washington Open on Monday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion declined wild card entries into the tournament in the nation's capital in the past but said she felt up to the challenge this year.

"Most of the time I don't (take up the offer to play as a wild card)," she said with a laugh on Sunday.