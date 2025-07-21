England defender Jess Carter said she has been the target of online racist abuse since Euro 2025 began in Switzerland, and she announced on Sunday that she is stepping away from social media for the duration of the tournament.

"Whilst every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think that it's ok to target someone's appearance or race," Carter, who is Black, posted in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can.