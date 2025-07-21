U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to interfere with a deal to build a new football stadium in Washington, D.C., unless the Washington Commanders change the team's name back to Redskins.

The NFL team dropped the name Redskins in 2020 after decades of criticism that it was a racial slur with links to the U.S. genocide of the Indigenous population.

Trump had called for a return to the name Redskins — and for the Cleveland Guardians baseball team to once again adopt the name Indians — on other occasions, but on Sunday he added that he may take official action.