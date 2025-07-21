Tim Wellens of Team UAE won a baking and hilly Stage 15 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne on Sunday after a 45-kilometer solo rampage toward the walled citadel.

Tadej Pogacar held on to the overall lead with a 4-minute, 13-second advantage on Jonas Vingegaard, who had to fight to catch up after being caught behind an early mass fall.

Wellens had been part of an early break which only really got away once the fall sent a shockwave though the race.