A relentless Scottie Scheffler sealed his first British Open triumph by four shots as he turned the final day of the tournament into a procession at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The 29-year-old American world No. 1 started out with a four-stroke lead and apart from one blip, it never looked like he would relinquish his iron-like grip on the chasing pack.

Scheffler resembled a towering giant among men all week on the glorious Causeway Coast, rekindling memories of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods as he rubber-stamped his fourth major title with a clinical final-round 68.