Peter Burling's New Zealand team crashed what should have been a triumphant home celebration, pipping Dylan Fletcher's British crew to victory in a nail-biting final at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Kiwis spoiled the party on the Solent, claiming their second event win of the season and third race victory of the weekend in a dramatic winner-take-all showdown that left the packed Portsmouth shoreline deflated.

Perfect sailing conditions greeted the fleet, with a nice, steady breeze providing ideal racing weather that allowed the high-speed F50 foiling catamarans to showcase their full potential as they approached speeds of 100 kph across the water.