Heartbroken France was left lamenting another European exit at the hands of Germany on Saturday in a stunning 6-5 penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals, leaving Les Bleues still searching for their first major tournament title.

The loss came despite having a player advantage for most of the game, after Germany's Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for a tug on the hair of Griege Mbock Bathy in the box in the 13th minute.

Grace Geyoro's ensuing penalty kick was France's only goal in a bruising match that was tied 1-1 at the end of extra time.