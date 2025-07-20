Oleksandr Usyk cemented his status as the outstanding heavyweight of his generation with an emphatic fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois in their undisputed world title bout at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The victory saw Ukraine's Usyk extend his unbeaten professional record to 24 fights as the WBA, WBC and WBO champion added his British opponent's IBF belt to his collection.

Usyk, now a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion — and three times in all after previously mastering the cruiserweight division — dominated the opening four rounds.