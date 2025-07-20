China's former badminton world No. 1 Shi Yuqi won the Japan Open title on Sunday, beating French defending champion Alex Lanier 21-17, 21-15 in the final.

South Korea's An Se-young downed China's Wang Zhiyi 21-12, 21-10 in the women's final to capture an incredible sixth title in seven tournaments so far this year.

Shi was replaced at the top of the men's world rankings by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in June, but he was too good for rising star Lanier in Tokyo.