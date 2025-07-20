It may be Rory McIlroy's homeland, but it's once again shaping up to be Scottie Scheffler's week.

Scheffler is one round away from his fourth major championship in four years after opening up a four-stroke lead at the British Open on Saturday in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Scheffler posted a workmanlike 4-under-par 67 at Royal Portrush to get to 14-under 199, with China's Haotong Li (69) his closest pursuer at 10 under. On a day where the majority of the field shot under par — and six of the top eight players made at least one eagle — Scheffler kept his round bogey-free to remain in the driver's seat.