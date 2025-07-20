Manny Pacquiao's bid to make a victorious, fairy-tale return to boxing at the age of 46 came up short on Saturday, as the Filipino icon was held to a draw by defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.
Barrios, 30, retained his belt despite being dominated for several rounds by Pacquiao, who was making a comeback to the ring after a four-year retirement.
Barrios was awarded the fight 115-113 by one judge, with the other two cards scoring it 114-114.
