Alex Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, called for Russian athletes to be allowed to compete at the world's top sporting events again, as he was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans during a visit to Moscow on Saturday.

The Washington Capitals superstar received a jubilant reception during his first trip home since scoring his 895th goal last April to overtake the previous record held by Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky.

"I hope that in the near future we will be allowed to participate and the guys will be able to take part in Olympiads and world championships to represent their country," he said.