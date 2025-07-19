World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made sure to take full advantage of Friday's conditions when it was feasible during the second round of the British Open.

Dodging rain at times, Scheffler shot a 7-under-par 64, moving into the top spot at Portrush, Northern Ireland, in his bid for a second major championship of the year.

"Fortunately, it didn't pour the whole time," Scheffler said. "We only had maybe four or five holes where it was really coming down, and I was able to take advantage of the holes where we had some good weather."