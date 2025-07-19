World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made sure to take full advantage of Friday's conditions when it was feasible during the second round of the British Open.
Dodging rain at times, Scheffler shot a 7-under-par 64, moving into the top spot at Portrush, Northern Ireland, in his bid for a second major championship of the year.
"Fortunately, it didn't pour the whole time," Scheffler said. "We only had maybe four or five holes where it was really coming down, and I was able to take advantage of the holes where we had some good weather."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.