Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run home run in the first inning to help the Chicago Cubs post a 4-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Friday afternoon.

Colin Rea (8-3) threw five innings of one-run, four-hit ball, while striking out five and walking four. The Cubs' right-hander has now won four consecutive starts and Chicago has won four of its last five games.

Closer Daniel Palencia allowed Marcelo Mayer's leadoff single in the ninth, before getting Ceddanne Rafaela to ground into a double play. Palencia then retired Abraham Toro to secure his 13th save in 14 tries.

Lucas Giolito (6-2) allowed four runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings for the Red Sox, while striking out six and walking a pair. Boston's lone run came on Roman Anthony's RBI double in the third inning, as the club had its 10-game winning streak come to an end. The stretch marked the Red Sox's longest winning streak since 2018. Mayer went 2-for-4 in the series-opening loss.

After Rea worked a perfect top of the first, Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker each walked before Suzuki's 26th home run of the season gave the Cubs an early 3-0 lead.

Jarren Duran's two-out walk in the top of the third was followed by Alex Bregman's single — which was Boston's first hit — and Anthony followed with his RBI double to drive in the lone Red Sox run.

In relief of Rea, Caleb Thielbar threw a perfect top of the sixth — including strikeouts of Wilyer Abreu and Mayer.

After Ian Happ doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Giolito was replaced by Greg Weissert. Dansby Swanson then walked and Nico Hoerner singled to left, pushing the Cubs' lead to 4-1.