England beat Sweden 3-2 in an astonishing penalty shootout that featured 14 attempts to reach the Women's Euros semifinals on Thursday after the reigning champions had fought back from 2-0 down to force the game to extra time.

It was a thrilling climax to a game in which England teetered on the brink of elimination, only to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In all, Sweden keeper Jennifer Falk saved four penalties, but she skied the potentially winning spot kick over the bar, throwing a lifeline to England that was gleefully grabbed.