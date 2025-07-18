Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was given a 30-day prison sentence and placed on probation for five years on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from a high-speed crash that left several people injured, prosecutors in Texas said.

Rice, 25, admitted two felony counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said.

The Chiefs ace, a member of Kansas City's 2023-2024 Super Bowl-winning team, left the scene of the crash in Dallas on March 30 last year after racing in his Lamborghini at speeds of up to 191 kilometers per hour.