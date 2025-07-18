Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was given a 30-day prison sentence and placed on probation for five years on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from a high-speed crash that left several people injured, prosecutors in Texas said.
Rice, 25, admitted two felony counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said.
The Chiefs ace, a member of Kansas City's 2023-2024 Super Bowl-winning team, left the scene of the crash in Dallas on March 30 last year after racing in his Lamborghini at speeds of up to 191 kilometers per hour.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.