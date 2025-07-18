Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Per ESPN, Lillard now will receive a salary of $70 million between his existing deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and his new contract with the Trail Blazers. He also will have a player option in 2027 and a no-trade clause in a deal that returns Lillard to the franchise with which he spent his first 11 NBA seasons.

Lillard, who turned 35 on Tuesday, saw his season come to an abrupt end on April 27 after a torn left Achilles tendon knocked him out of the rest of the playoffs.

He is expected to miss the 2025-26 season.

Lillard was hurt in the first quarter of the Bucks' 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series in just his third game back after dealing with a blood clot in his right calf. He missed the final 14 games of the regular season and the first contest of the playoff series against the Pacers.

Lillard requested a trade out of Portland in the summer of 2023 and the team obliged. The Trail Blazers were entering a transition into a rebuild and Lillard wanted to go to a team in which he could compete for a championship.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 58 regular-season games during his second season with the Bucks. He was waived by Milwaukee on July 7.

Lillard owns career averages of 25.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 900 regular-season contests. His 2,804 3-pointers rank fourth in NBA history and his 22,598 points rank eighth among active players.