Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has opted out of participating in the WNBA's All-Star festivities while she recovers from a right groin injury.

Clark had been named a starter and team captain for Saturday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis after receiving the most fan votes. She also planned to participate in the 3-point contest before issuing her statement on Thursday.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body," Clark said in a statement. "I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win."