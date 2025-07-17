Defending champion Tadej Pogacar crashed during the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, moments before a protester disrupted the sprint finish where Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen claimed his first Tour stage victory.

Slovenian Pogacar went down about five kilometers from the line after touching wheels with another rider but quickly remounted, and the peloton eased off to allow the overall race favorite to rejoin.

Pogacar thanked the group after crossing the finish line apparently unhurt and without losing time.