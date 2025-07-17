Former world champion Manny Pacquiao is embracing his underdog status as he gets ready to turn back the clock when he steps out of retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in their showdown at the MGM Grand on Saturday.

The 46-year-old Filipino feels rejuvenated after four years away from the ring and said he was returning for another opportunity to make history.

"I'm enjoying training camp as much as I did when I was 26 or 29 years old," Pacquiao said at Wednesday's news conference. "The motivation to train hard, and the discipline are the same.