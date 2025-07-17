Even after an exciting, plucky Detroit Tigers team pushed its way into the postseason last year, it would have been far-fetched to predict the production the club has engineered midway through 2025.

At 59-38, Detroit owns the majors' best record and sent six All-Stars to Atlanta, the most of any team. And still, it doesn't seem the Tigers are being lauded as the title contenders that their numbers suggest.

Detroit, which leads Minnesota by 11½ games in the American League Central, is spearheaded by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and his 10-3 record, 2.23 ERA and league-leading 0.83 walks plus hits per innings pitched. Fellow All-Star Riley Greene has blasted 24 home runs, while a solid bullpen has helped the Tigers post four separate five-game winning streaks.