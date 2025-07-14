Jannik Sinner spoke of his pride at overcoming months of adversity on and off the court after claiming his first Wimbledon title by dethroning rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The ice-cool 23-year-old beat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 to become Italy's first Wimbledon singles champion and claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

Sinner's third major came at this year's Australian Open where he retained the title despite the dark cloud of a possible ban for a doping violation hanging over his head.