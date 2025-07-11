Iga Swiatek says she is surprised by her run to the Wimbledon final after dispatching former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic with ease.

The five-time Grand Slam champion wrapped up a dominant 6-2, 6-0 semifinal victory against her 35th-ranked opponent in just 71 minutes on Centre Court on Thursday.

The Polish No. 8 seed is more renowned for her strength on clay, with four French Open titles among her collection of trophies. She also won the 2022 U.S. Open on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.