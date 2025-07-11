Xabi Alonso is looking forward to "starting from scratch" with Real Madrid next season after being thrown into the deep end as coach of the Spanish giant at the Club World Cup.

Alonso received a reality check on Wednesday when Madrid was handed a 4-0 defeat by European champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals at MetLife Stadium.

"PSG are a team who have been built over time, whereas we are practically just beginning," Alonso said after seeing Real Madrid fall two goals behind inside nine minutes.