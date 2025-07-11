Frenchman Laurent Mekies got down to work as Red Bull team principal on Thursday, a day after replacing Christian Horner, and acknowledged the big challenges ahead for the once-dominant former champion.
The Formula One team released a video interview after a filming day with the current RB21 car at Silverstone, with Mekies meeting staff and doing plenty of handshaking.
Horner, who had been in the position for 20 years — during which Red Bull won eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships — was fired on Wednesday.
