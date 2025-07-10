Novak Djokovic set up a mouthwatering Wimbledon semifinal against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner as he moved a step closer to claiming a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serb won 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Flavio Cobolli in front of Britain's Queen Camilla on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon last four for a record 14th time in the men's game.

Earlier, three-time major champion Sinner eased prematch injury fears to sweep past U.S. 10th seed Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 in an impressive display.