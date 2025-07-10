Fabian Ruiz scored twice as European champion Paris Saint-Germain turned on the style in its reunion with Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday, thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup to set up a showdown with Chelsea.

Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele scored inside nine minutes to stun Real and silence the majority of the 77,542 crowd who were wearing white at MetLife Stadium outside New York.

The Spanish midfielder added another before halftime and Goncalo Ramos got a late fourth as Luis Enrique's side moved one game away from glory at FIFA's new mega-tournament.