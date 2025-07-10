Head coach Eddie Jones said Japan had a "chance to create history" with back-to-back wins over Wales as he named his team on Thursday for their second match in Kobe.

The Brave Blossoms came from behind to beat the Welsh 24-19 in Kitakyushu last weekend and they are now looking to claim consecutive wins over a Tier One country for the first time.

Jones again named an inexperienced lineup, with four starters winning their second caps and four uncapped players on the bench.