Head coach Eddie Jones said Japan had a "chance to create history" with back-to-back wins over Wales as he named his team on Thursday for their second match in Kobe.
The Brave Blossoms came from behind to beat the Welsh 24-19 in Kitakyushu last weekend and they are now looking to claim consecutive wins over a Tier One country for the first time.
Jones again named an inexperienced lineup, with four starters winning their second caps and four uncapped players on the bench.
