The Indian Premier League's business value has been estimated at $18.5 billion with reigning champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru being its wealthiest franchise, according to a report by an investment bank.

The world's richest cricket tournament has been a top revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and in 2020 was estimated to generate more than $11 billion a year for the Indian economy.

According to U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey, which has valued several sports franchises around the world, the brand value of the 10-team T20 franchise tournament has seen a sharp rise of 13.8% to $3.9 billion over the past year.