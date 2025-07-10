Christian Horner twice transformed Red Bull into Formula One's dominant team over his two decades in charge but he was unceremoniously axed on Wednesday amid declining fortunes and internal disputes.
A Red Bull team whose time at the top was clearly ending — Max Verstappen won just two of 14 races to end last season — and a draining spell early last year when he was cleared of inappropriate behavior toward a woman team member should have rung alarm bells for the 51-year-old.
Instead, just as he did when those allegations emerged in February 2024, Horner carried on working in the hope he could reignite another period of dominance.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.