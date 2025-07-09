Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron Norrie, while world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka survived a major scare to reach the last four on Tuesday.

Alcaraz needed just 99 minutes to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in his most commanding performance in this year's tournament.

The Spanish second seed dropped four sets in a series of scrappy displays during his run to the last eight.