Masataka Yoshida is expected to be in the lineup when the Boston Red Sox try to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Before Boston's 10-2 triumph over Colorado on Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Yoshida will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list and in the lineup as the team's designated hitter Wednesday night.

Yoshida and Rob Refsnyder are expected to platoon in Boston's designated hitter spot, with Yoshida starting against right-handed pitchers.

"Mostly DH, but it's not like last year where he's not going to play the outfield," Cora said. "He's healthy, he is throwing the ball well and we'll use him for whatever we need that day."

Yoshida, 31, has not played for Boston this season. He had offseason shoulder surgery and completed a five-game minor league rehab assignment Monday. He played the first two games with Triple-A Worcester and the next three games with Double-A Portland.

Yoshida's return creates a logjam in an outfield that includes Jarren Duran, Ceddane Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Rob Refsnyder and Wilyer Abreu.

"I know (Cora) has a plan, and I trust him full tilt," Duran said. "So whatever he needs me to do, I'm going to do. ... He's a good manager and he's been doing it, and I trust him for whatever we need to do for the team."

Boston will be looking to extend its winning streak to six games Wednesday. The Red Sox won Monday's game against Colorado 9-3.

Yoshida, a former standout with the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes, has hit .285 with 25 home runs across 248 games in MLB.