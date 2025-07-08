There was good news on and off the field for the San Diego Padres on Sunday night.

Not only did they win a weekend series with the Texas Rangers by picking up a 4-1 decision, they regained the services of the pitcher who would have been their Opening Day starter before elbow problems sidelined him during spring training.

That pitcher, Yu Darvish, will be activated Monday to start the opener of a four-game series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The 38-year old Darvish cleared the final hurdles to return to action for his 2025 debut with four innings in a simulated game Tuesday and a short bullpen session on Saturday.