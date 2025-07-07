Carlos Alcaraz found his best form after a shaky start to beat Andrey Rublev and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday as hot favorite in the women's draw Aryna Sabalenka also progressed.
The Spaniard, hunting a third straight title at the All England Club, has taken his fans on an emotional roller-coaster but is into the last eight after a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.
While Alcaraz's main rivals, seven-time winner Novak Djokovic and world number one Jannik Sinner, are in ominous form, the second seed has blown hot and cold so far.
