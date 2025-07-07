Geraldine Reuteler got the opening goal and Alayah Pilgrim scored a late second as host Switzerland beat Iceland 2-0 on Sunday to keep alive the team's hopes of a place in the knockout stage by registering their its win in Group A at the Women's Euros.

The result means Norway, which beat Finland 2-1 earlier on Sunday, will go through as group winner, while the Swiss will play Finland in their final group game in Geneva on Wednesday with second place and a spot in the last eight up for grabs.

Iceland became the first team to be eliminated from the competition.