Mexico defeated the United States 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday to successfully defend its CONCACAF Gold Cup crown and capture its 10th title in a pulsating final that delivered drama from start to finish.

The U.S. went ahead just four minutes in when Sebastian Berhalter's free kick found Chris Richards, whose powerful header struck the underside of the crossbar and cannoned straight down, with the referee confirming the goal was good.

Mexico found the equalizer through Raul Jimenez in the 27th minute after the striker converted from close range.