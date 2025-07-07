Chelsea's young side is targeting a place in the final of the Club World Cup when it takes on Fluminense in the last four on Tuesday, with the Brazilian team marshaled by former Blues defender Thiago Silva who is still going strong at the age of 40.

Silva was already a veteran when he signed for Chelsea in 2020 before going on to have an impressive four-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

One of the finest center-backs of his generation, Silva arrived after eight years at Paris Saint-Germain and in his first season at Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League.