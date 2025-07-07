Lando Norris has said that winning his home British Grand Prix was everything he had ever dreamed of and everything he had ever wanted to achieve, apart from winning the Formula One championship.

The McLaren driver's fourth win of the season left him eight points behind Australian teammate and F1 leader Oscar Piastri but Sunday at Silverstone was less about the numbers and more about the emotions.

No tears were shed, he claimed, even when he stepped out of the car and embraced his mother.