New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga made progress toward his return to the starting rotation after pitching into the fourth inning of his Double-A rehab start on Saturday.

Senga, who has been out since straining his right hamstring while covering first base on June 12, struck out four and walked two across 3⅔ innings for Binghamton. He threw 68 pitches and gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits against Hartford.

The Mets lost 14 of the next 17 games after Senga landed on the injured list. New York rebounded, however, and has won four straight, including two against the Yankees.

Senga, who has gone 20-10 with a 2.53 ERA and 281 strikeouts in three seasons with the Mets, could reportedly return to the big-league club just before the All-Star break.

A 2023 All-Star, Senga is 7-3 in 13 starts this season with a 1.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 73⅔ innings.