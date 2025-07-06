Yainer Diaz hit a home run and Framber Valdez recovered from a wobbly start as the visiting Houston Astros followed a blowout victory Friday with a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani made his fourth start of the season for the Dodgers and went two scoreless innings on 31 pitches. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski (4-3) followed by allowing five runs (four earned) over 4⅔ innings.

Zack Short had a two-run double in a four-run third inning as the Astros had no problem finding more offense one day after an 18-1 victory in L.A.