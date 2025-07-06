Bobby Jenks, a member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox World Series championship team, died after a battle with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer, on Friday in Sintra, Portugal.

Jenks, a flame-throwing reliever who appeared in the 2006 and 2007 All-Star Games, was 44 years old.

"We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today," said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts."