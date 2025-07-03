After years of having a rather a strained relationship with Wimbledon thanks to being "paralyzed by fear" at the thought of playing on tennis' fastest surface, Naomi Osaka feels she has finally found her grass-court wings.

The Japanese player, who has won all four of her Grand Slam titles on the hard courts of Melbourne Park and Flushing Meadows, has never found her comfort zone on the green, green grass at Wimbledon, making only four previous appearances during her 10-year professional career.

During those four visits to the All England Club, she won a total of just five matches, with third-round showings in 2017 and 2018 her standout performances — hardly anything to shout about for a woman who has been ranked on top of the world.