Carlos Alcaraz ended Oliver Tarvet's Wimbledon adventure on Wednesday, seeing off the British amateur in straight sets to reach the third round as last year's women's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, joined the procession of stars players exiting the tournament early.
A record-breaking number of top seeds crashed out at the All England Club in the first round, but Alcaraz and women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka avoided second-round upsets on Centre Court.
Defending champion Alcaraz needed 2 hours, 17 minutes to subdue world No. 733 Tarvet, who produced flashes of his emerging talent to delight the partisan crowd.
