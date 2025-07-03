Norway defeated tournament-host Switzerland in its opening match at Women's European Championships on Wednesday, coming from behind to win 2-1 in a tough encounter to move to the top of Group A.

Ada Hegerberg's close-range header and a Julia Stierli own goal, both in the second half, gave Norway all three points in front of 34,000 passionate fans at St Jakob-Park in a baking Basel.

Temperatures were still as high as 28 degrees Celsius when the final whistle blew at the end of a roasting day in which Finland opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Iceland.