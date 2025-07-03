From tournament stalwarts Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman to international debutant Rhian Wilkinson, the 2025 Women's European Championship, which kicked off on Wednesday in Switzerland, marks an historic high for female coaches.

But while women's soccer is one of the better sports for female representation, male coaches still have a slight edge in terms of numbers with nine of the 16 teams at Euro 2025 coached by men and seven by women.