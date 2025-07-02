Coco Gauff crashed out of Wimbledon on a day of first-round shocks on Tuesday but defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova and history-chasing Novak Djokovic are up and running.

U.S. second seed Gauff arrived at the All England Club with high hopes after winning the French Open last month but was beaten 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 by Ukranian world No. 42 Dayana Yastremska.

Other high-profile casualties on day two of the grass-court Grand Slam were women's third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen.